Carnival: The Sound of a People, Vol. 1 by Etienne Charles

Like many places in the Western Hemisphere with a strong African influence, Trinidad has a vibrant and unique set of musical and performance traditions centered around carnival. Trumpeter Etienne Charles grew up in that tradition and brings his Julliard-trained jazz sensibility to that music with Carnival: The Sound of a People. His original compositions are in the fusion vein, but draw from lively Caribbean rhythms and sonic impressions of characters taking part in carnival festivities. Percussion is key to Charles’ sound.