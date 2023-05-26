Celestial Tryst by Wendy Kheiry and Rosalie Robison

Image via Soundcloud Celestial Tryst

Further proof that you no longer need a big budget in a fancy recording studio to create meaningful art. Celestial Tryst, the second EP from the duo Wendy Kheiry and Rosalie Robison, was produced in true DIY fashion. “To the Moon” finds them setting a dreamscape with Kheiry’s piano—it could be drifting in from another room, maybe a sonic mirage that inspires Robison’s vocals. The homespun quality of playfulness of “Stargazing” wouldn’t be out of place in a David Lynch film. The duo’s music is meant to be therapeutic and hopeful. “Poetry by Moonlight” signals a future that lies within an untapped source of creativity.