Charlie Musselwhite: I Ain’t Lyin’ (Henrietta Records)

Over the course of a 50-year career, veteran harmonica player Charlie Musselwhite has played with some of the most legendary names in blues, and along the way released an extensive catalogue of recordings. I Ain’t Lyin’ is the most recent addition to that collection, and while it breaks no new ground, it demonstrates that rollicking blues, when in the hands of an accomplished practitioner backed by a top-flight band, always has something to offer. Musselwhite’s strong and vibrant harp playing is the highlight of this live recording, a solid effort from a member of the Blues Hall of Fame.