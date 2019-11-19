Chelsea McBride’s Socialist Night School, 'Aftermath'

The rhythms are steady-on and the arrangements are cut as precisely as puzzle pieces. The lyrics wonder if “you’re ready for a revolution”—could this be a lost track from the long-ago debut by Chicago Transit Authority? The 19-piece Canadian jazz orchestra isn’t doing anything that hasn’t been heard before, but not many musicians nowadays have saxophonist Chelsea McBride’s scale of ambition. It’s a masterful piece of work descended from the school of Gil Evans with its lush harmonies and arrangements.