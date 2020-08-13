Common Cents by Jonny T-Bird and the MPs

As a musician and songwriter, Milwaukee’s “Jonny T-Bird” Neuberger is steeped in more than half a century of electric blues. He’s capable of killer guitar riffs (check out the opening track on Common Cents, “Can’t Pick It Up”) and sings with gruff jollity on the vagaries of romance, bar life and the never easy pursuit of happiness. Most tracks are guided by the steady hands of bassist “Cadillac” Craig Carter and drummer Marcus “MG” Gibbons; Pierre Lee often adds the warm, welcoming sound of organ. The title track includes a reference to “flattening the curve,” a clue that much of Common Cents is hot from the recording studio.

To read more album reviews, click here.

To read more articles by David Luhrssen, click here.