Crush Point: Another Day Down

Crush Point offer relief from the mealy mouthed navel-gazing and pity-partying of commercial hard rock. The Wisconsin band injects sufficient hooks amid their blast beats and oppressively raw dual-guitar attack to make headway in the same circles where more sensitive metalheads are getting airplay and bookings.

Crush Point gets over in part because of vocalist John Hodge. He can do the kind of bellowing Cookie Monster fulminating common to death metal (though he’s uncommonly comprehensible in that mode) as well as a clearer tone germane to singers in post-grunge acts. When the band does break from fist-pumping and head-banging, as they do most successfully on the album’s downtempo title track, poetic symbolism distinguishes them. And any act willing to speculate about what’s below hell likely has its metal bona fides in order. Crush Point has the infernal bases covered.