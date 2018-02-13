Danny Fox Trio: The Great Nostalgist (Hot Cup Records) & Jeff Hamilton Trio: Live from San Pedro (Capri)

For their third album, the Danny Fox Trio went Bon Iver. The NYC jazz combo retired to a remote homey setting, a century-old house in the Catskills, and recorded. No isolation booths, headphones or overdubs—just woody acoustics and live interaction. The music is straight-ahead circa now, with bassist Chris van Voorst van Beest playing melody as well as rhythm and pianist Danny Fox pushing his instrument toward the edge. The result is chamber music Dave Brubeck could appreciate.

Another piano-based jazz threesome, the Jeff Hamilton Trio, plays in a more traditional vein. Oddly, Hamilton isn’t the pianist but the drummer, yet his agile wrist action doesn’t obscure the easy touch of pianist Tamir Hendelman. Playing with jaunty swing, the band’s set draws from Ahmad Jamal and Thelonious Monk as well as show tunes and originals.