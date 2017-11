Of the sharp-suited Marsalis brothers, Delfeayo is the least recognized outside of jazz culture. But inside, he is known as one of the most vibrant and imaginative trombonists of our era. On his new live album, Kalamazoo, Marsalis makes Duke Ellington’s “It Don’t Mean a Thing” sound new yet firmly rooted and finds his way around the bright melody of the “Sesame Street Theme.” A crack ensemble accompanies him whose members include his esteemed father, pianist Ellis Marsalis.