Disarm by Chicken Wire Empire

Milwaukee contemporary bluegrass stalwarts Chicken Wire Empire recently did so with the release of their latest single. It’s a cover of “Disarm,” the hit for Chicago based alternative rock legends, the Smashing Pumpkins. The song is an admission by lead singer, Billy Corgan, about his experience and the child abuse he went through growing up.

Chicken Wire Empire’s interpretation of the song spares none of the original intent. It’s both haunting and hypnotic, and certainly full of emotional turmoil. In the beginning there is a nice steady rhythm fronted by Jordan Kroeger and his locomotive tight bass lines, and the steady percussive guitar of Starr Moss. You feel prepared to hear another bluegrass number by these incredibly talented musicians.

What you’re probably not prepared for, is the strident, penetrating anguish when Ernest Brusbardis IV drags his bow across his violin strings, nor the fury of John Peik, and his near speed of light banjo rolls. Such a color of turbulent emotions might leave you hanging on so to speak but the equation is zeroed by Carter Shilts and his mandolin, an instrument which always has an uplifting sound.

Jordan Kroeger is also the groups lead vocalist and his smooth, rich voice can always be counted on for enjoyment. The boys deliver the goods and then some with this number without a doubt. So if you’re tired of all the same old, sounds coming to your ears, download this song and listen to it and see them live. You will be glad you did.

Chicken Wire Empire perform at Miramar Theater, Nov.11-12.