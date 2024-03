Doggie Bag by Blame It On Cain

Blame It On Cain swagger out of the gate with “Stay’ and don’t let up on this four song EP. Following up the 2022 album Implied Maturity (which led to a 2023 WAMI), the hard rock quintet relies on driving rhythms and crunchy guitars. “12 Gauge Handshake” could have drifted right out of radio heavy rotation circa mid ‘80s. Taking the long view lyrically, “Wheel of Time” reveals another side of the band.