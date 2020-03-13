Don Linke and Friends, ‘Jazz at Noon Volume 1’ (Presented by Black Box Fund)

Black Box Fund’s mission statement reads, “art can be a positive unifying force to connect communities, our mission is to support public art, music and performance that inspires, educates and enhances the well-being of our Milwaukee communities.” Jazz at Noon Volume 1 is a two-CD set culled from the over 350 tracks anchored by guitarist and bassist Don Linke and recorded at Black Box Fund’s jazz series.

Recorded in 2019 at various Historic Third Ward locations (the free Monday series continues each week at noon at the Broadway Theatre Center), Linke and 20 musicians perform as trios (and one duo) on familiar and not-so-familiar tunes by the likes of Antonio Carlos Jobim, Lee Morgan and Cole Porter, with one written by Linke himself.

Highlights include Kaye Berigan’s flugelhorn on “I Hear a Rhapsody,” as well as drummer Victor Campbell and bassist Clay Schaub digging in on “All Blues”

See the Jazz at Noon calendar here.