Dance With the Dead - Driven to Madness

Dance with the Dead delivers the perfect soundtrack for listeners torn between heavy metal and electronic music. (Yes, there are plenty of us out there.) Driven to Madness is the sixth full-length album from the California-based darksynth duo of Justin Pointer and Tony Kim, and it sounds like what happens when a bowlful of ear candy explodes.

Taking inspiration from horror and science fiction movies of the ‘70s and ‘80s, Pointer and Kim proudly mash metallic riffs with analog synths to create majestic slices of danceable, headbanging bliss. A power-metal dance party, if you will. All 10 songs here are instrumentals (which add to the soundtrack vibe) but cuts like the edgy “Sledge” cry out for a vocalist, especially on the glorious chorus. Nevertheless, Driven to Madness still sounds fresh with every spin.