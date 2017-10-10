Dusan Jevtovic: No Answer (MoonJune Records)

Serbian guitarist Dusan Jevtovic—a name mentioned in the same sentences as Nels Cline and even Jimi Hendrix—teams up with fellow Serb and pianist/keyboard player Vasil Hadzimanov and Israeli drummer Asaf Sirkis to create a bass-free instrumental trio specializing in tension building and genre busting. No Answer offers plenty of answers for fans of sophisticated prog and post-jazz, and it succeeds thanks to a distinct lack of pretentiousness and distance. Opener “Al Aire/Soko Bira” sets the tone with anxious piano, dramatic atmospherics and serrated guitar work. “Yo Sin Mi” presents a gentler, jazzier side of the equation, while Jevtovic unleashes the album’s most vicious guitar assaults on the title track and “Lifetime.” All but one of these nine songs extend past the six-minute mark, allowing for plenty of musical leeway. The entire thing was recorded live over two days in a Spanish studio.