The prolific Toronto-based recording artist, composer and pianist is part of a local jazz scene that outshines Chicago and rivals New York. For her latest album, Amanda Tosoff employs Felicity Williams and a cast of other vocalists on her jazz-based arrangements of poetry. The singers and Tosoff’s combo span the literature of many centuries and continents. Rumi, meet Edgar Allan Poe! Pablo Neruda, snuggle up with Joni Mitchell!