With a musical pedigree that includes Iced Earth—which, in its prime, was one of America’s most underrated metal bands—vocalist Matt Barlow and guitarist/bassist Freddie Vidales have unleashed three Ashes of Ares albums over nine years. The latest, Emperors and Fools, delivers the darkness and aggression of Nevermore and Iced Earth while making Ashes of Ares sound like a much larger outfit.

Although not officially listed as a band member, former Nevermore drummer Van Williams deserves some of the credit for that. Barlow gives his rich, distinct baritone a workout here, alternating between crushing anthems and melancholic almost-ballads. The frenetic 11-and-a-half-minute finale, “Monster’s Lament,” pairs Barlow with Tim “Ripper” Owens, who replaced Barlow in Iced Earth after previously replacing Rob Halford in Judas Priest. With Iced Earth in limbo (that band’s main man surrendered to the FBI 11 days after participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection) Ashes of Ares might be the next best thing.