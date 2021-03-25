Entering Utopia by TuneTown (Three Pines Records)

Drummer Ernesto Cervini, bassist Artie Roth and tenor saxophonist Kelly Jefferson are a jazz trio with a respected reputation in their homeland: all three have been nominated for a Juno Award, one of Canada’s top honors. TuneTown returns with a second album featuring this superb lineup of musicians who each play a roughly equal role on this collection of mostly originals (with a couple of classics from the jazz standards songbook thrown in). The mood ranges from jazzy strut to meditative with the group composition “Flood, Deluge” veering toward the ‘60s avant-garde for inspiration.