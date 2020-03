The moody rumble that opens Tetrahedron rises into a fluid interchange of sounds. Cubist chards of melody overlap as the quartet’s members negotiate common ground. Toronto jazz drummer-composer Ernesto Cervini’s combo is powered by Stratocaster-wielding Nir Felder and electric bassist Rich Brown with alto saxophonist Luis Deniz adding his own angles. They can swing when they want to and relax into dreaminess but rise to fiery post-Coltrane jazz and suggest the tougher rhythms of rock.

