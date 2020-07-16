Event Horizon by Michael Thomas

No one would hold it against you if you mistook Event Horizon for an LP circa 1965. The two-CD set by saxophonist Michael Thomas and friends was recorded much like classic jazz discs from that era—live in front of an audience, largely unmediated by technology. While the Grammy-winning Thomas is Event Horizon’s composer and band leader, the other members—musicians with background together—are integral. As for Thomas’ music, it flows from the example of pathfinding ‘60s forebears, harmonically restless and pressing ahead with determination and grace.

