Two Wisconsin bands with differing approaches to punk rock each take a side of this 12-inch album. Madison’s Fire Heads and Milwaukee’s Sex Scenes follow a format with history back to ’80s hardcore. But where the Fire Heads signal spazzed out frustration, Sex Scenes purvey a kind of defiant defeatism fortified by a rawer attack. Both group's assaults likely make an even greater impression and all the more sense when experienced in concert with a mosh pit kept at a steady frenzy near the stage.