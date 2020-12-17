'Firm Roots' by Firm Roots

A piano duo is a rare bird in today’s music world and this Illinois partnership is one of the few that come to mind. Their no frills album was recorded live at Skokie’s Grand Piano Haus, capturing a set of melodic jazz originals and a pocketful of songs that served as guideposts for pianists Lara Driscoll and Chris White: Horace Silver’s “Song for My Father,” the standard “Willow Weep for Me,” Burt Bacharach’s “That’s What Friends are For” and the Cedar Walton composition that gave the duo their name.

To order, visit

https://laradriscoll.bandcamp.com/album/firm-roots