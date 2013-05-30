The Flaming Lips

×

Past Flaming Lips' releases hinted at a darker, more experimental side to the band, but The Terror takes it to a new level as a soundtrack to a paranoid nightmare in compositions that are long, bleak and depressing. The inspiration behind The Terror is guitarist Steven Drozd's battle with drug addiction, and the alienation, loneliness, fear, abandonment and desperation that goes with it. The Lips have tackled serious issues before, but they usually wrap them up in nice, listener-friendly, upbeat songs. Not here. The Terror is not the easiest album to listen to, and some Lips fans may hate it, yet it's a compelling journey for those who care to make the trip.