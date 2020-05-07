For Now by Brian Landrus (BlueLand Records)

Brian Landrus’ quartet plays straight-ahead jazz in the best sense. On For Now, his tenth album as a leader, the composer-musician moderates a combo where individual skills merge in sync. Melodic with shifting tempos, Landrus’ own numbers take imaginative flight and land on a dime. The music is lush and yearning on “For Whom I Imagined,” where Landrus delves deep into the tonalities of bass clarinet and grows sexy-swoony on the baritone-sax driven “Clarity in Time.” For the lone non-original, “Round Midnight,” he veers into a Cubist rearrangement of that jazz standard.

