Further Perspectives On Ambient Music For Sleeping Dogs by Jason Wietlispach

Further Perspectives On Ambient Music For Sleeping Dogs by Jason

Is multi-instrumentalist Jason Wietlispach’s latest album a 40:37 swath of minimalist alchemy or a time-lapse document unfolding in real time? Perhaps he described Further Perspectives On Ambient Music For Sleeping Dogs best: “This music was composed as a soundtrack for our dogs to listen to at night in their dog room.”

While the list of instruments is extensive—outdoor microphone, Roland Rhythm Arranger, electric bass, chimes, melodica, cello, tenor sax, Korg Minilogue, vibraphone, acoustic guitar and Mellotron M400—the listener would be hard-pressed to easily pick out any one of them.

The album-length Morpheus trip is a mildly psychedelic sonic gauze that simply exists and is gone. Like the best minimalist and ambient composers, Wietlispach presents a tabula rasa where the listener can fill in the meaning—a soundtrack waiting for a film? Or maybe, it is simply sounds for dogs to enjoy.