Genealogy by CODE Quartet (Justin Time Records)

"Tipsy" opens Genealogy on a slinky groove, with a noirish ambience suitable for a film set in '50s Manhattan. The effortless-sounding interplay between saxophonist Christine Jensen and trumpeter Lex French collectively conjure the dry martini cool of Dave Brubeck's sax man Paul Desmond. A Montreal ensemble, CODE Quartet inches closer to Ornette Coleman on the ruefully toned "Watching it all Slip Away" and veers to hard-charging post-bebop on the title cut. Drummer Jim Doxas and bassist Adrian Vedady are sensitive to the moment and contribute to the compositions. All tracks on Genealogy are original save one unusual choice. The old Protestant hymn "O Sacred Heart, Now Wounded" is invested with simple, gorgeous solemnity.