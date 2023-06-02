"God Bless Kwik Trip" by Dan Lepien

From Hank Williams’ association with an alcohol-laden patent medicine to Walker Hayes’ name-checking a fast casual restaurant chain in the song with pop radio crossover, country music has no shortage of history when it comes to commercial tie-ins.

Milwaukee’s Dan Lepien sounds genuinely appreciative of the gas and comestible goodies deriving from the La Crosse-based convenience store chain whose virtues he extols on “God Bless Kwik Trip.” With no goofiness nor irony but a good dose of humor, Lepien loads up his ode with mentions of several Kwik Trip proprietary brands and food bargains; our cowboy-hatted singer even bribes a boss with a nut-topped Persian sweet roll after he shows up late for work. Lepien’s affable delivery, coupled with a rocking chorus hook reminiscent of one of Aaron Tippin’s feistier ‘90s hits and a smidgen of Roger Miller interpolation, could also be the tune that lets legions more listeners know of his favorite place to fill up and take a break from the interstate.

