Saxophonist Godwin Louis is of Haitian heritage and when he first visited New Orleans, he felt the continuity between two cultures of Afro-French origin. With Global, Louis puts his own spin on that continuum as composer, band leader and musician. He places the vibrant melodies and African-derived rhythms of the region in a context drawing from 1960s jazz. Louis’ playing is sharp-edged yet melodious, joyful in its hard drive. The music is accessible yet ambitious in scope.