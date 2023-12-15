Hands of a Woman by Jarvis Redd

How does a Milwaukee singer such as Jarvis Redd get so deep a twang in his voice? Whether it’s a winsome affectation or what naturally occurs when he hears a steel guitar, it matters not. Redd’s is a tender, supple instrument which he plies to scintillating effect on his second indie single, “Hands of a Woman.”

Even more so than on its predecessor, “Coast of Texas,” Redd explores both in melody and arrangement the kind of blurring of lines between soul and country that was a regular happenstance among singers from the 1960s to the early ‘80s. And that kind of subtle crossover appeal is fitting, as Redd’s sister is praise & worship recording artist Tiffany Terry. Their father Nate Luckett sang with local traditional soul gospel vocal group stalwarts The Fabulous Luckett Brothers.

Redd has chosen a markedly different musical path than his kin, but, if his output so far is any indication, it's no less morally grounded. “Hands” honors the feminine touch to his life provided by his life partner but without the mewling obeisance—nor the milquetoast pop production—of an act like Dan + Shay. Redd is Black and puts people of many colors in his promotional videos; his artistry is sufficient proof that the best music doesn’t acknowledge distinctions based on ethnicity. Jarvis Redd makes fine country music. Period.

