Harlem Stories: The Music of Thelonious Monk by Teodress Avery

One of the most enduring compositions from late ‘40s bebop, the haunting melody of “Round Midnight,” was written by Thelonious Monk. Perhaps Teodress Avery was wise not to include “Round Midnight” in his tribute to Monk. Instead, the tenor and soprano saxophonist choses 10 other Monk numbers. He takes the lead in pushing and exploring the melodies as his combo, with Anthony Wonsey holding down Monk’s seat at the piano. Whether on romantic ballads (“Ruby, My Dear”) or upbeat bop (“Monk’s Dream”), Avery tries to locate the master’s music in the place where it was born, Harlem when the district was the mecca of Black American culture.

