Harvey Taylor: Hornucopia

A longtime poet and singer-songwriter, Harvey Taylor deserves to be called a Milwaukee institution, but few of us know that he’s also a fine trumpet player. Hornucopia is his collection of 13 recordings featuring trumpet at the fore. Taylor plays adeptly against backgrounds as varied as chill-room rhythm tracks, melancholy pop instrumentals (think hip contemporary Herb Alpert) and ambient soundscapes. Painted Caves’ Ali Lubbad adds electric guitar and wordless vocals to the Near East folk rock of “Always Glad to See Ali.”