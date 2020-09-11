Hear Die Kreuzen's Earliest Demos

Today, Milwaukee’s Die Kreuzen is a revered as a band who navigated the terrain of hardcore punk to define their own sound. But back in 1981 they were just another scruffy group who handed out cassette tapes to book shows and generate interest.

As a medium, cassettes were considered a virtually disposable. Unlike vinyl LPs, they were inexpensive. They were portable—you could play them on a boombox or in a car. But the more times you moved to a new place, the less likely it became they made the trip. Which might very well have been the story with the Die Kreuzen cassette demos.

Enter the good folks at mkepunk.com, who after a fair bit of detective work managed to track down master cassettes that were used to dub additional copies back in the day. (Though, no one said “back in the day” then.)

The Die Kreuzen collection, five demos from 1981 and nine demos from 1982, all clock in at less than two minutes, save for the epic “All White” at 3:25. While still molting, at this stage the rhythm section of drummer Erik Tunison and bassist Keith Brammer are already developing their own language. Guitarist Brian Egeness’ guitar tone is moving beyond the genre’s buzzsaw sound and vocalist Dan Kubinski’s eternal yowl is clearly on the horizon.

Justin Perkins at Mystery Mastering gave the music a new life. The cover art, a live shot of the band in full flight, is an homage to iconic Blue Note jazz records. Songpreserve, a site to download or stream out-of-print punk, indie and hardcore is where you can find the compilation.

Stream now, a donation is made to Wisconsin Conservancy of Music with every play.

