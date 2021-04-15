His Song is New by Lorne Lofsky

Guitarist Lorne Lofsky played with some of the greats in old school jazz—Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Chet Baker—and survived to become part of that old school. As an esteemed member of Canada’s surprisingly flourishing jazz scene, Lofsky continues to explore the possibilities of straight-ahead jazz, played with a fluid assurance that echoes past masters of his instrument. On this mix of originals and compositions by Miles Davis and Benny Golson, Lofsky is backed by an agile small combo that stays in step with his direction.