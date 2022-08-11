'Household Name' by Momma

Many famous musicians recall obsessing over favorite records during their youth–listening to tapes, CD, cassettes, you name it, countless times. They studied them, hoping to absorb whatever magic made those songs sound so good. So when Allegra Weingarten joked with her bandmate on how to make a hit record, she didn’t realize there was more to be said of this.

Weingarten and Etta Friedman are the two parts that make up LA’s rock quartet Momma. Their first two studio albums Interloper (2018) and Two of Me (2020) helped create a buzz around the group’s ‘90s-inspired rock songs. On their third full-length, Household Name, the band goes a step further, refining their sound.

Released this year, Household Name is a stirring example of a band doing ‘90s rock revival right. “Let’s just take these massive rock records that were huge and number one,” Weingarten said in an interview, “then use them as the blueprint.” With this idea, Erin Weingarten and Etta Friedman release a seemingly inconspicuous album that reveals the group’s aspirations as well as their influences.

In the song “Rockstar,” whose premise is a mix of autobiography and fantasy, they mention “Hummer” by Smashing Pumpkins. On their other single “Speeding 72,” they reference “Gold Soundz” by Pavement. Both bands seem apt at describing their mix of indie rock, grunge, and alternative rock during the ‘90s. In an interview, Weingarten said she was obsessed with Nirvana’s Nevermind record. She used it to escape a tough breakup. Kurt Cobain’s influence on “Rockstar” can be identified almost immediately in the guitar riff and vocal melody.

Instead of copying their favorite bands outright, Momma add sugary melodies and sweet harmonies that breathe life into their lyrics. Their pop sensibility, although wasn’t common in the decade they pull from, makes their songs accessible. When paired with clever and witty lyrics, their accessibility widens. “One hit and I’m higher than I’ve ever been,” they sing on “Medicine.” And “everyday of the week I get addicted when you touch me.” The love theme persists on “Calling Me,” which plays out a sort of phone-tag romance. With other lines like “put me on the big screen ‘cause I like a little tragedy'' and “my whole life’s a trophy,” the vocalists can sound dramatic or sarcastic, either way coming across as endearing.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

As for the songwriting and performing duties, usually one band member plays the mastermind, taking on the multi-headed role of singer, songwriter, and vision. But Momma ignore this paradigm–both members Weingarten and Freidman share equal songwriting and singing duties. While this might ordinarily stand out on some records, here, it doesn’t. The musical chairs they play does not disrupt the band’s cohesiveness. So the album benefits from the uniformity that their closeness and similarity bring. Weingarten and Freidman share a deep connection with not just their influences but each other. They are on the same wavelength, and when they come together to interact, the two cultivate a confident record, reaching and sharing their dream all at once.

In addition to being the album’s title, Household Name might be something more than. Perhaps it hints at the band’s ambitions of wanting to become a household name. Garnering widespread popularity is not easy and if reaching rockstar status is truly their goal, they’ll need to commit to touring, promoting, writing, recording. If their recent release is any indication of the direction the band is headed, they are on toward success. It won’t be long before their songs will start to become someone else’s blueprint.

Momma will support Snail Mail when they come to the Majestic Theater in Madison on Aug. 31 and Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee on Sept. 2.