Jason Wietlispach: Oak Creek Recordings (Soutrane Recording Company)

On Oak Creek Recordings, Jason Wietlispach, perhaps best known as WMSE’s classical DJ, makes meditative, sometimes peacefully droning use of his bass clarinet throughout seven improvisational and otherwise experimental compositions. His use of multiple synthesizers, saxophones and basses add to the sometimes somnambulant, at other times maritime textures. Local fellow travelers down unorthodox sonic pathways such as Hal Rammel and Dave Gelting abet Wietlispach. Vocalist Lauren Hummert’s lone contribution adds an earthier humanity to the set’s overall ethereal force, and one might hope for further collaborations between her and the album’s headliner. As with Wietlispach’s Sunday night chamber music show, Oak Creek isn’t necessarily for the masses, but the niche with ears to listen will be richly rewarded.