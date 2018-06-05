John Mayall: Three for the Road by (Forty Below Records)

There’s no age limit for blues musicians, and players like B.B. King and others performed well into their 80s and beyond. At age 84, English blues icon John Mayall is an active member of those esteemed ranks. Mayall’s new CD Three for the Road, recorded over several dates on last year’s tour of Germany, proves that he can still pound the keyboards and blow the harp as well as ever.

Performing with bassist Greg Rzab and drummer Jay Davenport, both graduates of the Chicago blues scene, Mayall tackles 10 tracks that alternate between original compositions and blues standards. Mayall’s familiar piano and Hammond organ licks are front and center on every cut.

The octogenarian blues artist’s piano never sounded better than on Henry Townsend’s “Tears Came Rollin’ Down,” and the band’s extended take on Sonny Landreth’s “Congo Square” proves there are still areas of the blues yet to explore. This is a must-have CD for Mayall fans.

John Mayall’s June 12 performance at Shank Hall has been cancelled for health reasons. Look for a new Milwaukee date in fall.