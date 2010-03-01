×

Music producerRick Rubin doesn't read music or write lyrics. But he feels things deeply. Andwhen you seamlessly weave his gift of intuition with a spiritual yetcomplicated artist like the late Johnny Cash, one thing is created: anoverwhelmingly beautiful and sensitive album.

American VI: Ain't No Grave is the sixth and final work in the duo's AmericanRecordings series. This 10-track, nearly 40-minute disc is full of honestyand contradictions from a man who was merciful as well as flawed. Cash andRubin worked on many songs together during the American Recordings sessions upuntil Cash's death in 2003.

In addition toRubin's masterful insight and production, many different artistscontribute to the record, including John Carter Cash, who acts as associateproducer. The lyrical, storybook tales deal with heartache, frustration,love and connections and include covers of songs from impeccable songwriterssuch as Tom Paxton, Kris Kristofferson, Bob Nolan, Sheryl Crow and many others.

With the titletrack, “Ain't No Grave,” the listener is introduced to a traditional song,handed down from generationsan addition perhaps influenced by Cash's childhoodpicking cotton in the fields of Arkansas.With some help from Scott and Seth Avett on banjo and footsteps, Cash croonsthe people's lyrics with strength and certainty without a trace of ashes in theurn: “When I hear that trumpet sound/I'm gonna get up out of theground/Well there ain't no grave/Gonna hold my body down.”

In Sheryl Crow's“Redemption Day,” Cash's deep baritone vocals etch into the soul and arewrapped around by pungent yet slight harpsichord strings and banjo plucks. Hisnails scratch emotional wounds with a firm grasp, and release with powerfulacceptance and compassion: “I've wept for those who suffer long/But how I weepfor those who've gone.”

A treasure on thealbum, an original written by Cash over the last three years of his life, “ICorinthians 15.55,” comforts us in uncertain times with gentle, detailedlyrics: “Oh life, you are a shining path/And hope springs eternal just over therise/When I see my redeemer beckoning me.”

Nearly seven yearsafter his death, this is his last walk with Rubin. Cash leaves us at the end ofhis trail with a message of vision and unshakable faith.



