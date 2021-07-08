Just a Dance by Al Hammerman

Songwriter Al Hammerman ranges widely on Just a Dance, assisted by a gaggle of singers who take lead vocals on different tracks. The voices enhance the variety. Alan Cox sounds like one of Frank and Dino’s pals on “What Else,” a snappy number that speaks like Oceans 11. Moving on from there, Erin Bode comes to the fore on the ‘70s-ish soft rock of “Everybody Knows”; Fezya Eren recalls female jazz vocalists of the ‘50s on “Been Through the Blues” and Brian Owens suggests the droll tones of Mose Allison on “Right on Riverside.”