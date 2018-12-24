Kenny Werner: The Space (Pirouet)

Comparisons with Keith Jarrett come easily to mind even before the album’s second track, a Keith Jarrett composition, “Encore From Tokyo. Pianist Kenny Werner has performed in many settings, backing Joe Lovano, playing in the Mel Lewis Big Band and accompanying Brazilian singer Joyce. But on The Space, Werner sits alone at the piano and meditates on the spaces between notes, the sound and the silence. The link with jazz is obvious enough but, as Jarrett showed long ago, the boundaries are porous.