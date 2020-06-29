Life Trip by Bright-Eyed & Blind

Mastered to sound loud, the new album by Milwaukee’s Bright-Eyed & Blind packs a double-fisted delivery. The band maintains guitar-powered intensity over a pile-driving rock beat and boasts the lovely yet tough vocals of Jalena Hegemann, a Pat Benatar for our time. The 10 punchy tracks are credited to the band but whoever is chiefly responsible clearly has a knack for conceiving ear-glue melodies. The overall impression is reminiscent of some of the best FM rock at the cusp of 1979-1980.

