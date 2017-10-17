Lil Rev: Sing Song Daddy (Fountain of Uke Records)

Lil Rev has tried on many hats in his role as a latter-day folk musician, with his advocacy of ukulele taking center stage in recent years. The uke is at the heart of Sing Song Daddy, but the material is bluesier than usual, sung in a voice that has gained authority over the years with lyrics that show sharpening insights into society He’s backed this time with a full complement of musicians, all of them Milwaukee notables, giving many tracks a band feel.

Release event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19 at Boswell Book Co. featuring guest performances by John Sieger, Robin Pluer, Jim Liban, Guy Fiorentini, Jim Eannelli, Jason Klagstad and Peter Roller.