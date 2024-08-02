Expand Listen to Me by Middle Child Syndrome

Listen to Me, the debut album from Middle Child Syndrome, is among other things, the sound of an artist leaving corporate America. Matt Mueller’s mostly-one-man-show straddles indie and Americana sounds. It also goes to show how far DIY projects have blurred the line from to big budget recordings.

Kicking off on a positive note the up-tempo, bouncy “My Dream,” gives way to banjo and the uproarious, joy-pitched horn break that colors “Bonnie and Me.” With a nod to his roots, Mueller’s “Wisconsin Bars,” rolls forth thanks to honky-tonk piano; the sing-along chorus places the listener in a cool, beer-scented scene familiar to many. The feign of a weeping pedal steel guitar on “Slate” opens to a stomping, clapping reveille.

Recalling The Band, “Embrace Each Other” is a relaxed plea for compassion. Not shyly, Mueller even takes the listener on a few side trips. Tributes homage and references are writ large: “One for Oscar” coolly nods to jazz pianist Oscar Peterson, while the shuffling “The Winter Blues (SRV’d Cold)” dives into Mueller’s love for blues music. With “A Weezer Song,” Mueller delivers the latest in a pantheon of songs celebrating Milwaukee