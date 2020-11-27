'Live at Ronnie Scott’s' by Bill Evans (Resonance Records)

They call him the “Jazz Detective.” Resonance Records’ executive Zev Feldman has been searching for lost live sessions, reel to reel recordings of important jazz artists from the last century. With Live at Ronnie Scott’s, Feldman showcases his latest discovery, documenting pianist Bill Evans (with bassist Eddie Gomez and drummer Jack DeJohnette) at London’s famed jazz club in the summer of 1968.

Evans gets complicated on the keyboard without losing sight of the melody and everybody gets to solo on a mixed bag of originals and already-classics (George Gershwin, Jerome Kern). Evans even tosses in a recent hit, Burt Bacharach’s “Alfie.” The recording was made during something almost impossible to imagine happening today—a four week residency at the club, allowing the combo to become comfortable with the stage, the PA and the audience. Clinking glassware can be heard in the background.