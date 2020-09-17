Lose My Number: Allegra Levy Sings John McNeil (SteepleChase Records)

Unlike altogether too many contemporary jazz vocalists who sound mealy-mouthed when contrasted with classic singers in the field, Allegra Levy measures up. On her fourth album, Levy works her way around the scales with the ease and ironic sympathy of Hendricks, Ross and Lambert. On Lose My Number, Levy addresses the eternal subject of romance through the songs of her frequent collaborator, New York trumpeter John McNeil. The sophisticated melodies are given fresh arrangements and Levy updated the lyrics just a bit, singing throughout with empathy, warmth and vulnerability.