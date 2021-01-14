Maledictis by Maledictis (Independent Release)

This Milwaukee-based gothic metal collective takes its name from the Latin term confutatis maledictis, meaning “doomed.” But there’s nothing ill-fated about the four-song, self-titled EP helmed by vocalist/guitarist John Marszalkowski (ex-Orphonic Orchestra). From the global lineup of nearly 30 vocalists and musicians to its high-end symphonic-tinged songs, Maledictis proves that quality music can indeed be created in quarantine.

Marszalkowski wrote all music and lyrics, opting for Latin song titles: “Dolorem” (“Sorrow”), “Possumus” (“We Can”), “Culpam” (“Fault”) and “Somnium” (“Dream”). Obvious influences include larger-than-life prog maestro Devin Townsend and long-running Norwegian gothic metal band Tristania. In fact, Tristania frontwoman Mariangela Demurtas co-sings the somber yet oddly celebratory opener “Dolorem.” Brian Koenig, guitarist for Madison’s power-metal masters Lords of the Trident, appears, too. Recorded in locations around the world, then mixed in Cudahy and mastered in New York to sound crisp and sophisticated, Maledictis is available on such streaming platforms as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Pandora, Deezer, Tidal and YouTube. How about another EP soon, John?