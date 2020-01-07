Mark Hummel, 'Wayback Machine' (Electro-Fi Records)

Blues fans be alerted: Harmonica-ace Mark Hummel has released a new album deeply rooted in American music but striking the ear as contemporary for its timeless lyrical themes. For Wayback Machine, Hummel recruited Chicago guitarist Billy Flynn, Mississippi vocalist Joe Beard and a West Coast band called The Deep Basement Shakers. True to the album’s title, the music has the rough edges and determined confidence of a recording session circa 1955 at Chess Records. Hummel stands in for Little Walter and the band could be the ghosts of Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon and friends.