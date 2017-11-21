Mark Zaleski Band: Days, Months, Years

It’s considered an unusual combination in jazz—a saxophonist-bassist—but Mark Zaleski feels at home on both instruments. On his second album with a group of long-time collaborators, the Boston music instructor-session player-band leader explores his own past in what might be called, for lack of a better phrase, post-modern jazz. The album’s two non-originals, by Thelonious Monk and Charlie Parker, serve as guideposts. Zaleski’s alto and soprano sax playing dominates most tracks, often tying knots with tenor saxman Jon Bean. Guitarist Mark Cocheo occasionally burns his own grooves.