Mauled by a Magical Bear with Scalding Hot Liquid Cheese Spraying From Its Eyesockets by Chopping Mall

Milwaukeean Keith D. gives the impression of being a sensitive soul in his one-man band alias of Arctic Sleep. But like most people, he’s multifaceted. With Chopping Mall, D. reveals one of those facets as utter goofiness. Adopting the pseudonym of Koth Dolgomoru, he dives into authoritatively brutal grindcore/death metal on Mauled by a Magical Bear with Scalding Hot Liquid Cheese Spraying From Its Eyesockets.

If the album’s title isn’t a sufficient clue to the intentional hilarity within its 21 tracks, lyrics tackling topics including moldy granola, unicorn feces and the dangers of scalding microwave popcorn steam and choking on fish fry make it abundantly evident that D./Dolgomoru intends to tickle headbangers’ funny bones. He succeeds both on that account and his mastery of all the instruments he alone plays to make for an album where an aim to amuse doesn’t make an excuse for poor musicianship.

