Michael Henszey: Play On

The opening track on Play On, “Fallen From Grace,” soars on moody harmonies above its despondent lyric. It’s a remarkable production from a veteran Milwaukee sonic craftsman, Michael Henszey, whose resume includes studio work with Daryl Stuermer, Cheap Trick and Jerry Harrison. “Fallen From Grace” is like a great lost album track from the ’70s. Play On contains only a handful of songs but covers a lot of range musically. “I Wanna Go Home” bounds along on a melody as sunny and easy as a mid-’60s pop tune. The title track is an amusing take on the travails of making a go in an era when YouTube videos are a measure of success.

Michael Henszey performs Friday, March 29, at Shank Hall at 8 p.m.