Moon on the Lake by Satoko Fujii Tokyo Trio (Libra Records)

Japanese pianist Satok Fujii was grounded for much of last year, spending the time at home recording a solo piano album, Hazuki But by September 2020, Japan had reopened to the point where live performance was possible.

Wasting no time, Fujii recorded Moon on the Lake at a Tokyo club with drummer Ittetsu Takemura and bassist-cellist Takashi Sugawa. Some of the compositions follow the thorny path of ‘60s piano jazz trios; others hover at the edge where jazz converges with the classical avant-garde. The trio format allows each musician ample space for improvisation as their instruments sound out against the silence.