Morning Glory and Inner Spirit by Bill Evans (Resonance Records)

Inner Spirit by Bill Evans

Bill Evans was rightly acclaimed as one of the great jazz pianists of the late 20th century. Continuing its mission of unearthing archival material, Resonance Records is releasing a pair of double CD sets Evans recorded live in Argentina during the ‘70s. Both should be of interest not only to “completists” who want to own everything Evans ever did but to jazz fans in general. Morning Glory and Inner Spirit stand on their own for sonic fidelity as well as musicianship.

Morning Glory by Bill Evans

Fronting a trio on both dates, Evans demonstrated the ease, grace and fertility of his imagination as he ambled across the melodies of original compositions, pages from the Great American Songbook and occasional surprises—a Paul Simon tune, the “Theme from M*A*S*H.” The accompanists work in skilled tandem, a happy marriage of improvisation and structure.