Nicholas Elert, 'Speculative Fiction'

Speculative Fiction had an exciting Record Store Day release, premiering a limited run of 30 records produced by Little Elephant Lathe Cuts. Each record was produced by hand on near-translucent vinyl, with the record’s blank side featuring a design by Francisco Ramirez printed by the Bureau of Print Research and Design.

The record itself is short, surpassing just 16 minutes in length. But what it lacks in length, it makes up for in concept and delivery. “Exploded View” opens the record with a short melodic arc similar to what one might hear when powering on an electronic device. The track then slowly dips us into a dark-sound world, establishing a mysterious drone while dancing tones rise out of the mire. Noisy, trumpet-like synths emerge. We find ourselves in a stormy, hazy place. Speculative Fiction builds worlds.

“Big Shock” opens with a blasting sound, reminiscent of explosions or war drums. As the track unfolds, other synths join in this bleak call, creating a driving rhythmic intensity that pushes the track forward. Elert, a Milwaukee-based musician, succeeds in weaving together many different synths to form a coherent, orchestral whole. In “Phase Machines,” Elert pulls melodies out of pulsing rhythms, crafting a sonic perpetual motion machine that thrashes itself apart. Speculative Fiction offers a brief look at an impressively cohesive sound world. Synth lovers of all stripes will enjoy inhabiting these futuristic scenes.

Speculative Fiction was released by Triple Eye Industries, a Milwaukee-based record label focusing on “extreme, heavy noise rock,” per their Bandcamp page. Though the vinyl run was limited to 30 copies, Speculative Fiction is still available as a digital download for $5 or more at Triple Eye Industries’ Bandcamp page: tripleeye.bandcamp.com.